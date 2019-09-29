Tuskegee drops second contest in a row

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater was greeted with a rude return to his alma mater of West Alabama. His Golden Tigers went on the road to Livingston Saturday and dropped its second game in as many weeks.
A close game at halftime became not close as the West Alabama Tigers (3-1) ran away with this one 36-16 over Tuskegee (1-3).
Tuskegee started strong. The Golden Tigers held West Alabama to 6 points in the first quarter and held a 7-6 advantage going into the second quarter. They were even able weather an early James Smith touchdown run for the Tigers of West Alabama that gave them the lead back. And then a safety later on put UWA up 15-7.
Tuskegee answered with a score before half. An Ivonte Patterson touchdown run capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took up almost all of the five final minutes before half. The two-point conversion attempt to tie failed and Tuskegee trailed by two entering the half.
After the break, the Golden Tigers took the lead again with a field goal from 33 yards out from Arnes Huskic. It was 16-15 at this point and would be the last bit of success the Golden Tigers would see show up on the scoreboard.
From that point on, UWA outscored Tuskegee 21-0. A pair of Jack McDaniels touchdown runs from 1-yard out and a Demetrius Battle touchdown score from 5 yards out would do the trick.
Ahmad Deramus and Jamarcus Ezell split the reps at QB for Slater’s Golden Tigers. Deramus threw for 82 yards and Ezell for 47. Ezell rushed for 59 yards while Deramus netted just 26 yards.
Patterson led all rushers for the Golden Tigers with his 76 yards. The Golden Tigers out-gained the Tigers of West Alabama on the ground 194 to 184 but just couldn’t finish.
Tuskegee is on the road at Albany State next Saturday. It’s another SIAC game, and kicks off at 4 p.m.
