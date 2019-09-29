Very hot, very dry...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We sound like a broken record, but today is another day where we could potentially break records! Highs will warm into the mid and upper 90s, and if we exceed 96°, we’ll squash a record set back in 1904. This would make it the fourth day in a row where we set a new record high temp!
Rain will be nowhere to be found over the next several days. The ridge is continuing to build, limiting all chances for rain and keeping temperatures hot. We have the potential to tie or break a record each afternoon through Friday!
Could there be relief in sight?! It looks like a “backdoor” cold front could work its way into the state by Sunday, potentially bringing our temperatures down into the 80s. It’s a long way out and things could change, but we’ll cross our fingers and keep a close eye on it.
