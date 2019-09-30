BurgerFi opens first restaurant in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new, gourmet burger chain has opened its doors in Montgomery. The burgers as BurgerFi hit the grill for the first time Monday at its location in The Shoppes at EastChase.
Customers get to choose from chef-inspired menu items including premium craft burgers, fresh hand-cut fries and onion rings, an award-winning quinoa-based veggie burger, all-natural, humanely-raised Springer Mountain Farms chicken, a selection of local craft brews on tap and much more, the company said.
“As an experienced entrepreneur, I realized there was a void in the market for a fast-casual restaurant that was transparent about their ingredients in Montgomery,” said Milan Patel, BurgerFi franchisee. “BurgerFi’s menu has always reflected the growing popularity of healthier, more natural dining. As people became more conscious of what they are putting into their bodies, I am confident diners will taste the difference with our better burger offerings.”
BurgerFi is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It’s located at 7413 EastChase Parkway.
BurgerFi has more than 100 restaurants, including three other Alabama locations in Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Opelika.
