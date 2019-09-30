Campfire restrictions, fireworks ban in effect for Ala. national forests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Service is now restricting campfires and banning fireworks in Alabama’s national forests due to extreme drought conditions. The restrictions are set to remain in effect until Nov. 1.
Forest Supervisor Cherie Hamilton signed a fire closure order throughout Alabama’s Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee National Forests on Monday.
That order restricts the public from using fire or building campfires in the state’s national forests except within developed recreation areas that are confined to receptacles designed for fires. Commercially available fuel stoves (camp stoves) and backpacking stoves are excluded from the restriction.
The order bans fireworks in the state’s national forests due to the risk of starting a wildfire.
Violations could result in fines of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization and/or imprisonment for up to six months.
