2 captured after escape from Montgomery youth detention facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two escapees from a Montgomery Youth Detention Facility are back in custody.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Roydregous McCray, 18, and Keegan McClendon, 17 are each charged with first-degree escape and second-degree robbery.
Duckett says the two were charged following their escape from the Mt. Meigs Youth Detention Facility on Sept. 14.
Police previously charged Willis Battle and Tevin Darby in connection to the same offenses.
An arrest affidavit shows McCray, McLendon, Battle and Darby punched the victim several times. They then went into the victim’s pocket, taking the keys to the facility so they could escape.
Both McCray and McClendon were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility were they were placed under a $60,000 bond each.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.