Elba head football coach resigns

ELBA, Ala. (WDFX) - Elba Head Football Coach Pate Harrison has resigned at a special called meeting of the Elba City School Board Monday morning.
Harrison was placed on administrative leave earlier in September after an altercation during the Tigers’ junior varsity game with Ariton. Harrison was seen on video shoving a player from behind.
In a Facebook post that’s since been deleted Harrison admitted the player he shoved was his son. Harrison says that his son told him to “Shut up.”
Harrison was in his second season with the Tigers.
During his first season, the team finished with an 8-3 record. They were 3-1 so far this season when he was placed on leave.
Glenn Johnson, a longtime coach at the school, will lead the Tigers for the remainder of the season.
Prior to coming to Elba Harrison guided Dale County for seven seasons.
