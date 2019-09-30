2 men charged in separate Montgomery business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing charges after police say they both robbed Montgomery businesses.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Deuante Richardson, 29, and Latrell Johnson, 25, are each charged with robbery first degree.
Richardson is charged in connection to a robbery which happened on Sept. 9 in the 4000 block of the Eastern Boulevard. Duckett says the armed suspect took money from the business during the robbery.
An arrest affidavit shows Richardson robbed the business, which has an address listed as Subway, at gunpoint.
Richardson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sunday. He was placed under a $60,000 bond.
Johnson is charged in connection to a robbery which happened Sept. 13 in the 4200 block of Carmichael Road. Duckett says an armed suspect, later identified as Johnson, came into the business and took money.
An arrest affidavit shows Johnson went into the Sunaco Gas Station and robbed it at gunpoint.
Johnson was taken into custody by MPD officers Sunday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $60,000 bond.
