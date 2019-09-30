Montgomery Biscuits respond to birthday plea taped to marquee

File photo of crews putting finishing touches on Riverwalk Stadium for the Montgomery Biscuits' 2019 home opener. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff and John Shryock | September 30, 2019 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Phyllis had a plan, a printer, and - as a Dodgers fan - some patience. But would the Montgomery Biscuits help her out? Well, they at least responded!

While Phyllis didn’t leave her last name, she left her plea. It turns out, all she really wants for her birthday is a World Series win for her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers. The last time that happened was in 1988.

“Dear Biscuits," Phyllis from California wrote. “Can you please help the Dodgers win the World Series? That’s what I really want for my Birthday. So, So,,,,,Bad.”

She got a “Happy Birthday!” but the Biscuits dodged any appearance of wanting to help her team win it all.

Dear Phyllis, Thank you for the message taped to our outdoor marquee. Happy Birthday! However, the Montgomery...

Posted by Montgomery Biscuits on Monday, September 30, 2019

The Biscuits are all-in on the Tampa Bay Rays, of which they are a Double-A affiliate.

The Rays made it to the World Series in 2008 but lost to the Phillies.

