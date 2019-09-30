More arrested in statutory rape investigations on and near JSU

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two more people have been arrested in the statutory rape investigation at and around Jacksonville State University's campus.
Law enforcement officials have not released the names or charges the accused face.
Twelve people are now charged in connection to sexual contact with two victims, between the ages of 12 and 16.
Statutory rape may be consensual, but it's a crime with an underage victim.
According to the JSU website, police regularly patrol the parking lots of residence halls. Anyone who enters a residence hall may be asked to present a photo ID at the front desk. Visitors must be escorted by a resident at all times.
