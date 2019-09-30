Murder suspect rearrested after reportedly violating terms of bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man charged in an April homicide has been rearrested after drug charges were filed against him in Butler County.
Charles McMeans was charged in the April 12 shooting death of 27-year-old James Bibb. His bond was set at $150,000. According to court documents, in July Butler County authorities arrested McMeans and charged him with trafficking in synthetic drugs, second degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
A motion from the district attorney’s office asked the court to revoke McMeans’ bond, and on July 24 the motion was granted. McMeans was received into custody of the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Sunday.
