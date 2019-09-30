New Montgomery Cold Case Task Force makes arrest in 2012 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2012 Montgomery cold case is heating up after investigators made an arrest.
According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, 37-year-old Christopher Johnson has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the June 2012 homicide of 23-year-old Artrivis Perry.
For more than seven years an arrest in the case eluded authorities. Johnson was taken into custody by the newly formed Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force. He was already in state custody, however.
A check of records indicates Johnson is currently serving three consecutive life sentences in an Alabama prison for burglary and two counts of robbery out of Montgomery.
Perry, the city’s 11th homicide victim of that year, was found shot to death inside his home in the 2000 block of Traction Avenue.
“When he walked into his residence, there were folks in there, already committing a home invasion. Some of his friends were already in the residence and they were being held hostage at gunpoint," Bailey told WSFA 12 News in a 2014 interview. "When Tre walked in, he was confronted at gunpoint and when he asked what was going on, he was shot. Fifteen minutes later, he died.”
