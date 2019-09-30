Police: Man dies after self-defense shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery following a fatal self-defense shooting.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened Friday around 5:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East Riding Road. Officer found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting initially were unknown. Duckett says an investigation shows the man fired shots at another man during an argument. The second man returned fire in self-defense, fatally striking the deceased.
Duckett says the second man involved in the argument was not injured.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.