Principal out at Montgomery’s first public charter school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal of Montgomery’s first charter school is no longer in the position, school officials confirmed Sunday.
According to LEAD Academy Board of Directors Charlotte Meadows, Dr. Nicole Ivey is no longer principal of the school since Friday. This comes a little over a month after the start of the school’s inaugural year.
Meadows would not speak on the circumstances surrounding Ivey’s departure but did say the board is already searching for her replacement.
Before being hired by LEAD back in April, Ivey served as the principal of Park Crossing High School in Montgomery as well as Central Middle School in Coosa County.
LEAD Academy is located at the former Algernon Blair Building, which previously served as a bank headquarters, at 2897 Eastern Boulevard. The nearly 13-acre campus is made up of two brick buildings with 30,000 square feet of space.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.