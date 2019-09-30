Record heat for end of September, early October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 2019 will be a month we don’t soon forget; not only will it likely be the driest month of September in Montgomery’s history, it will probably be the hottest we have ever seen, too! Sound surprised? You shouldn’t be... the Capital City measured only 0.05″ of rain (which fell on the first of the month) and since then we have been breaking record high temperatures like it’s nothing special. As we head into the last day of September, we do not expect any major changes to the overall weather pattern.