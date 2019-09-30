Record heat for end of September, early October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 2019 will be a month we don’t soon forget; not only will it likely be the driest month of September in Montgomery’s history, it will probably be the hottest we have ever seen, too! Sound surprised? You shouldn’t be... the Capital City measured only 0.05″ of rain (which fell on the first of the month) and since then we have been breaking record high temperatures like it’s nothing special. As we head into the last day of September, we do not expect any major changes to the overall weather pattern.
Another day, another record? Yup... after four days of easily surpassing the old number in the record book, we’ll likely make it 5/5 for new record highs by later this afternoon. We are truly running out of ways to say it’s hot, but alas we have to keep saying it; highs climb into the upper 90s for the majority of the area under a mostly sunny sky.
Obviously, you have questions and they probably are “when will we cool off?” and “when do we finally see some meaningful rain?” - and unfortunately you probably won’t like the answers we have to give...
More record heat is expected each and every day this workweek. Overall, forecast trends for Saturday/Sunday/Monday remain on track with a gradual transition to less hot - but still above average - temperatures with even some rain chances potentially entering the picture, but as of right now coverage looks minimal at best (10-20% chance).
We will be watching and waiting to see how this one plays out, but most long term computer models suggest we see some relief by the beginning of next workweek!
