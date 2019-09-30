Third year teacher impresses peers, students to win Class Act Teacher of the Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Miss Ali Stewart gathers the class together for story time which turns out to be a very interactive part of the day.
Today, Stewart is reading one of their favorites, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”. Page after page, her first grade class hangs on her every word.
“I didn’t know first grade was the grade I wanted to teach but now I can’t imagine teaching any other grade,” said Stewart.
Stewart is going into her third year as a teacher. Currently, she teaches at Wetumpka Elementary.
“We have many great teachers but Ali really goes above and beyond for her students.” Wetumpka Principal Bonnie Sullivan said.
That’s why Ali Stewart is our Class Act Teacher of the Month, which comes with a plaque and cash prize that she can use to spruce up her classroom even more.
Beasley Allen sponsors the award for deserving teachers. Attorney Ashtyne Taylor explains why.
“It’s amazing to see someone who give 110 percent, goes above and beyond. As you can see, with Stewart’s students, they absolutely adore her and you can see how much they care for her. We really value that.” Taylor said.
Once a business major in college, Stewart is now focused on the business of making learning enjoyable for her young students.
“I just hope the kids have fun. They have so much pressure on them. They have to learn so much. And I just hope they leave feeling loved and just happy to be at school." Stewart said.
Congratulations Ali Stewart, you’re the September Class Act Teacher of the Month!
