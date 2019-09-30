Troy University suspends second fraternity chapter on hazing allegations

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another fraternity chapter at Troy University has been suspended.
Monday, the university confirmed Delta Kappa Epsilon has been suspended and is under investigation by the Dean of Students Services and Office of Fraternity Affairs.
The suspension, which went into effect on Sept. 23, was prompted by reports of rules violations, including possible hazing, the university said.
“We are extremely disappointed to receive a second report of rules violations by a Greek organization this semester,” university officials said.
Troy’s chapter of Sigma Chi was suspended on Sept. 9 following reports of alleged hazing. Seven fraternity members will face individual disciplinary action through the student judicial process and the fraternity will remain suspended through the Fall semester.
“Troy University is committed to maintaining high standards of conduct and safety among campus organizations, and groups found in violations of rules will face appropriate punishment.”
