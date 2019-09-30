Woman charged with having inappropriate relations with ADOC inmate

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has charged a Demopolis city employee with having inappropriate relations with an inmate.
According to ADOC, Barbara Blevins, 48 of Forkland, is charged with five counts of sexual misconduct after an investigation revealed evidence she was having physical relations with an inmate.
An investigation began after ADOC says it received an anonymous tip claiming a “potential inappropriate relationship” between Blevins and the inmate.
ADOC says the inmate was assigned to the Camden Community Based Facility working for the city of Demopolis at the time of Blevins arrest. The inmate does not face criminal charges but ADOC disciplinary action is pending.
Blevins was taken to the Marengo County Jail after her arrest.
