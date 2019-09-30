WSFA 12 News Hometown Tours to spotlight Greenville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News team is once again packing up and heading on the road for our Hometown Tours.
This Wednesday we’ll be heading to the wonderful town of Greenville, showcasing the people that call it home and the places that make it unique.
We’ll be broadcasting live from Greenville City hall during WSFA 12 News at Four, Five, Six and 10. Be sure to tune in and don’t forget you can also watch on WSFA.com and through the WSFA 12 News App.
If you’re in town, stop by and see us and watch the newscast in action!
Our Hometown Tours will continue during the month of October. We’ll be visiting Andalusia, Tuskegee and Montgomery.
