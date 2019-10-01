ADOC investigating prisoner’s apparent suicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate’s death at an Alabama prison facility is under investigation. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the body of Marco Dewayne Tolbert, 32, of Birmingham, was found around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators believe Tolbert’s death to be an apparent suicide. He was found hanging from a light fixture inside his cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
The discovery was made by Tolbert’s cellmate, according to ADOC, who alerted prison staff. He was taken to the prison’s medical unit but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
Tolbert was serving a life sentence for a 2011 second-degree assault conviction out of Jefferson County.
His death remains under investigation.
