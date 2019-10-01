AEA joins ousted LEAD Academy principal in job dispute

“I was hired to be the principal of LEAD Academy, but all major decisions were and are made by Charlotte Meadows and Soner Tarim, the consultant hired by her," Ivey said through a statement released late Tuesday afternoon by the AEA. “Meadows asked me to resign shortly after I engaged in a series of discussions with officials at the State Department of Education about LEAD’s lack of compliance with multiple state laws applicable to charter schools regarding student health, safety, and financial accountability.”