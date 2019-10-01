Body found in wooded area of Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened in Enterprise after a body was found in a wooded area Monday night.
Enterprise police responded to the wooded area in the 4000 block of County Road 156 around 8 p.m. where a property owner had reported finding a vehicle with a body in the driver seat.
Investigators have since transported the remains to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for analysis.
A positive identification has not yet been made and the person’s name will not be released until next of kin are notified.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call investigators at 334-347-2222.
