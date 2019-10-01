Investigators crack 2012 cold case, additional arrests expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force is re-examining more than 130 unsolved homicides dating back to the late 1970s. After the group was formed over the summer, investigators selected five cases to actively investigate, including the 2012 cold case of Atrivius Perry.
In less than a month, investigators made their first arrest.
Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey said officers utilized both old and new evidence in the case to pull it together.
“It was a lot of start from scratch,” Bailey explained. “But we did use some intelligence that was gathered way back when this first occurred. It was a lot of dusting those files off re-interviewing witnesses, finding new witnesses, getting some technology that we have now that wasn’t available back then in play.”
As investigators developed Christopher Martin Johnson, 37, as a suspect, they found him in prison serving life sentences for a robbery and burglary conviction out of Montgomery that occurred after Perry’s murder.
The day after Perry was fatally shot in June 2012, WSFA 12 News spoke to the victim’s family. They felt Perry likely knew the person who pulled the trigger.
“This is no random act,” stated a relative. “It’s someone who hangs around him and knows his every move.”
While Bailey couldn’t confirm whether the suspect knew the victim, we do know Perry was killed inside his house. When he walked in the door, his girlfriend was tied up and held at gunpoint by the suspects. Perry was shot not long after.
Bailey expects more arrests in this case.
“We do have some leads on some other individuals, it’s going to take more work in order to develop those fully,” he said. “But of course, we’re not going to give up until we believe everybody who is responsible for his particular murder is held accountable.”
If you have any information on Perry’s murder, you’re asked to call 334-215-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous, arrests can lead to a cash reward.
Bailey says arrests are also forthcoming in two other unrelated cases.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.