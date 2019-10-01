Laws go into effect Tuesday at start of new fiscal year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laws passed during the 2019 legislative session went into effect Tuesday.
The start of the new fiscal year marked changes to an existing state law regarding pistol permits. Now, if a permit is revoked and the holder successfully appeals the move, the county sheriff must issue or reinstate the permit within five business days.
State employees will also receive a two percent cost of living salary increase Tuesday. Another new law allows the state health department to develop educational programs concerning Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related diseases for the general public.
The legislative session ended on May 31.
