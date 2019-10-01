’Let’s not wait until the last minute’: Ivey urging citizens to obtain STAR ID

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are a year away from a federal deadline requiring all U.S. citizens to have a more secure form of identification on domestic and commercial aircraft, military bases and certain federal facilities.
During a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey, and Secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Hal Taylor urged all Alabamians to consider obtaining a STAR ID. The STAR ID stand for Secure, Trusted and Reliable Identification and is fully complaint with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.
“One year from today, on Oct. 1, 2020, all air travelers will need a STAR ID for commercial domestic flights and to visit certain federal facilities. Those who hold a valid, unexpired U.S. passport may opt to use it for domestic air travel,” Ivey said. “If there is a chance you will need one, I encourage you to obtain this more secure version of Alabama’s driver license or non-driver ID card within the next few months to ensure you are prepared by the federal deadline.”
The STAR ID is the state’s version of the REAL ID program, developed to comply with federal legislation developed after the 2001 terrorists attaches. The legislation modified federal law pertaining to security, authentication and issuance procedure for standards for driver licenses and on-driver ID’s.
Taylor said it is important for everyone to consider obtaining a STAR ID within the next few months.
“License commissioner and probate offices across the state will still offer driver license and ID renewals and duplicates, but you must visit one of our agency’s Driver License offices to obtain your first STAR ID,” Taylor said.
To save time, Taylor said the public may go to the Driver’s License Division page on ALEA’s website and schedule an appointment at one of ALEA’s driver license examining offices. You must present the following paperwork to Driver License examiners: a birth certificate (original or certified copy) or valid, unexpired U.S. passport, a Social Security card and two documents verifying address of principal residence.
ALEA’s website features a list of accepted documents, as well as further information on the STAR ID program.
“Let’s not wait until the last minute. Obtain your STAR ID today,” Ivey added.
Alabama is among a handful of states complying with the federal law and actually started in 2012. Since the program started at least 500 or so in the Montgomery district have already changed their current driver license to the Star ID. Statewide, close to 400,000 have signed up since 2012.
