Montgomery school teacher becomes American citizen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ceremony inside the federal courthouse began with the national anthem, sung by third graders from Trinity Presbyterian School, and directed by none other than their music teacher, Wendy Cho.
“Wendy Cho of South Korea," she spoke into the mic later on as part of the naturalization program. She left her homeland of South Korea to become an American.
“Because I am going to live here forever. The USA has offered me a lot," the teacher explained.
Cho, who has taught at Trinity for three years, even welcomed her parents in from South Korea to witness the event.
Before the oath, a history lesson.
“They were wise enough to make a government by the people and for the people," said United States Bankruptcy Judge Bess M. Parrish Creswell.
And then the moment came that Cho had been dreaming of for so long. She, along with 23 other immigrants, said “yes” as they took the oath. The Pledge of Allegiance came afterward.
Grayson Dean, 9, admitted he was a bit overwhelmed by the large courthouse. Otherwise, he thought it was neat to witness something he’d never seen before.
“I was just thinking, ‘Hey, I feel very, very happy for Ms. Cho’," Dean explained.
“I really got emotional about it because we take for granted we have the citizenship," said fellow third grade teacher Kristen Criswell.
And so Wendy Cho is now a full-fledged American. Ten years worth of working and waiting came to an end on Tuesday. She is beyond happy and free.
“I will tell my kids and grandkids about this woman forever and ever. I will tell them where their roots come from and how hard it is to be a U.S. citizen, and I’m going to tell every story,” said Cho.
She’s a newly minted American citizen with a new beginning that’s become music to the ears.
