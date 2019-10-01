Police: 3 charged after woman held at gunpoint, robbed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people have been charged after a robbery Tuesday morning in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Kamya Collins, 27, Benny Russell, 27 and Deaundre Crumpton, 28, are each facing robbery first and theft of property charges.
Duckett says Collins, Russell and Crumpton were charged after a robbery which happened in the 2700 block of Highland Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A woman told officers she was robbed at gunpoint by people she knew.
An arrest affidavit shows the three suspects held the victim at gunpoint while they took her debit card and $200.
All three were taken into custody shortly after the robbery occurred, according to Duckett. They were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $65,000 each.
