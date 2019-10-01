Record heat, drought impact air quality prompting respiratory issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September 2019 will go down as the hottest and driest on record, a dangerous combination for those with respiratory issues and allergies.
“Particularly, people with chronic respiratory illnesses like asthma and especially C.O.P.D., these people are having a hard time breathing,” stated asthma and allergy specialist Dr. Allen Meadows, President-Elect of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology. “They’re looking forward to the cooler weather in the fall, but we’re just not seeing it yet.”
WSFA Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson says the lack of rain directly impacts air quality.
“Rain is a cleansing process for the atmosphere,” said Johnson. “When we have rain that takes a lot of the ground level ozone, ground level pollution and particulate matter and flushes it out of the system. But when you do what we’ve done - which is go 29 consecutive days without rain you lose out on that cleansing process; so that ground level ozone and particulate matter and low level pollution in the atmosphere sort of gets trapped and it doesn’t get cleansed out of there. There’s nowhere for it to go.”
If you're struggling with respiratory illness, the air quality is likely worst in the mornings and evenings on especially hot days.
“It usually peaks, believe it or not early in the mornings and in the evenings because of something called an inversion in the atmosphere,” Johnson explained. “Initially when the sun first comes up the air actually gets warmer if you go from the ground up into the sky. That inversion tends to trap all of those things that we talked about: the pollution, the ozone low, the particulate matter down to the bottom of the atmosphere where all of us live.”
From a clinical perspective, the heat is shifting the norms allergists typically expect year-round.
“Allergy seasons are getting longer and it’s related to climate change,” stated Meadows. “I’m not trying to comment on the political stuff about climate change, the climate has changed on this planet forever - but we are seeing some warming that’s happening.”
The average daytime temperature in September is 97 degrees, perfect conditions for ragweed, a fall allergy which typically impacts sufferers until the first hard freeze. Meadows says he's seen more new patients with ragweed allergies this year as compared to those who come in with pollen-related allergies in the spring. As the warmer months linger into the fall, it shortens the span of time between fall ragweed season and the spring tree-pollen season.
“We’re seeing people with ragweed pollen problems in December, where we really never saw that very much in the past,” said Meadows. “Typically the tree pollens will start pollinating every year right on Valentine’s Day. Again, we’ve been seeing three of the last four years significant pollen during the third week of January.”
The heat is also directly impacting those with skin allergies. Meadows says hives and itching from skin allergies generally last a few weeks in the summer, but this year it's lasting months.
“Just because of the endurance of the heat, we begin to see some of those patients we really may not have ever seen in the past,” Meadows said.
Climatology records mirror the patterns Meadows is seeing in his office.
“When you go back and look at the hottest Septembers on record, five of the hottest 10 have been in the last 20 years,” stated Johnson. “So there’s definitely a trend there for summer to last a little longer.”
For those who are directly impacted by this historic stretch of heat, relief could be on the way in early October.
“There’s growing evidence of a pattern change early next week that would involve a cold front, a better rain chance, and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s,” Johnson forecasted.
