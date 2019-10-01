Record heat to start October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hello October! New month, fresh start... right? Unfortunately, just because a page on the calendar flips does not mean we automatically switch over into a different weather pattern. Record-setting heat will stay with us for a few more days, but then I think we finally start to see some much needed changes to our forecast sooner rather than later!
Don’t jump ahead too quickly - it’s still HOT today! If this was a July/August afternoon, this heat would be expected, but the mid/upper 90s we are anticipating later this afternoon are nowhere near normal; average highs for the first day of October in Montgomery is 83°, and today we will likely shattered the record high of 95° set back in 1954, making it the hottest start to October in the Capital City ever.
Add that on to the already impresses streak of sixth consecutive day of tying or breaking heat-related records, and it’s pretty impressive stuff... we also finished September with 0.05″, which makes this the driest September on record, so when do we finally get some much needed rain?
Thankfully, the pattern looks to change by early next week (yay!) as the upper ridge controlling us right now starts to break down. A series of cold fronts - all varying in strength - will move through the Deep South one after another over the period of a few days; a change to coolER, wettER weather is likely, but exactly HOW cool and wet the pattern becomes is still something we are fine tuning the details on.
