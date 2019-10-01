SBI investigating late-night shooting involving B’ham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham late Monday night.
Birmingham Police say the suspect was wounded and is hospitalized at UAB with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured.
Police say a South Precinct officer was conducting routine patrol in the Tom Brown Village around 10:40 p.m. when multiple shots were fired in the area. Upon further investigation, the officer encountered the suspect nearby in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Alley.
The suspect confronted the officer with a handgun, police say, and the officer fired his weapon and wounded the suspect.
The suspect has not been identified publicly.
