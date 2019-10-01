Suspect arrested in Opelika for trafficking meth, possession of marijuana

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika narcotics investigators arrested a suspect on several drug-related charges.
39-year-old Wesley Alan Southerland was arrested on Sept. 25. At the time of contact, Southerland was in possession of a large about of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a pistol, according to Opelika police.
Southerland is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
