Suspect arrested in Opelika for trafficking meth, possession of marijuana
By Olivia Gunn | September 30, 2019 at 7:49 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:55 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika narcotics investigators arrested a suspect on several drug-related charges.

39-year-old Wesley Alan Southerland was arrested on Sept. 25. At the time of contact, Southerland was in possession of a large about of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a pistol, according to Opelika police.

Southerland is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail.

