Trojans rekindle old flame with Missouri this Saturday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans aren’t used to losing at home. From 2016-2018 the Trojans only lost a combined three games at home. They’ve already lost two games at home this season after falling to Arkansas State - who by the way owns two of the last five wins at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Troy - 50-43 Saturday.
“Obviously we’re very disappointed we didn’t win the game. It was the first Sun Belt Conference game of the season, and we had a great opportunity,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey. “At the end of the day, it comes down to the fact that they made enough plays to win the game, and we did not. That’s something that we need to continue to strive to do when we get our opportunities.”
It all comes down to a matter of execution. Lindsey mentioned forcing four turnovers but not capitalizing on all of them. He also mentioned the defense coming up with big stops in the second half with the offense unable to put points up on the board. And on the last drive, the Trojans were going down for the tie, but came up short due to running out of time via a 10-second runoff.
But now, that loss is behind them. They now look forward to traveling on the road where they’ve experienced success over the recent years, including this year where they already have a road win. But this road game won’t be like one any current Trojan has taken during their tenure at Troy.
“Looking ahead to Missouri, I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play a quality opponent like Missouri on the road. We have a little bit of a history here at Troy with them, beating them several years ago. Now they’re in the SEC, so it’s an even better opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to that.”
The two teams have history indeed. The previous three times Troy and Missouri played came in the 2000s when the Tigers were still a part of the Big-12 Conference. Mizzou holds a 2-1 edge, winning both games at home. The Trojans also garner a home victory over the Tigers, a 24-14 win coming against a ranked Tigers squad in 2004. The Trojans have been successful recently against Power 5 opponents, winning two straight contests with wins over a ranked LSU team in 2017 and a win over Nebraska last season. Both wins came on the road.
Defensively, it’ll be another tough challenge for the Trojans who have given up 50 points and 47 points in two of their last three games.
“Offensively, they average almost 39 points per game. They do a nice job on that side of the ball,” said Lindsey. “It starts with Kelly Bryant, their quarterback who is a transfer from Clemson. He’s a fantastic player who looks much improved in the passing game. He’s throwing the ball down the field on time and accurately.”
For Troy’s offense, scoring points has come almost second-hand. This unit will enter Saturday averaging 40.8 points per game, the nation’s ninth-ranked passing offense at 342 passing yards per game, and the nation’s 12th-best passing quarterback in Kaleb Barker (1,367 yards). They’ll look to keep it up against a stout Tigers defense that hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game since their season-opening loss on the road at Wyoming. They gave up 37 points in that game.
“Defensively, they’re a top-three or four unit in the SEC in every category. They’re very good from a numbers’ standpoint and even better when you flip the film on,” said Lindsey. “Their defensive line is a very impressive and athletic group that plays with a lot of passion and energy. They play extremely hard.”
Wyoming was able to successfully run and throw the ball nearly splitting the total yardage between the two. The Cowboys rushed for 297 yards while throwing for 302 yards. If the Trojans want to be successful Saturday, it looks like they’ll have to successfully do both, which hasn’t proven to be an issue so far this year. Wyoming was also able to force three Missouri turnovers in that game including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
It’ll be the first time the two teams have played since 2005. The Tigers and Trojans kick things off from Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.