Wallace announces new surgical tech program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - Wallace Community College held a press conference Monday to announce their new surgical technology program.
With two new state-of-the-art operating rooms, students will get hands-on training during labs. That training will prepare them for their clinicals at various hospitals in the area.
Program director Jamie Snider, who was a surgical technologist for 19-years, will be instructing students.
“They will learn the different surgical procedures. We’ll start with minor procedures” Snider says.
Those procedures include laparoscopic cases; working their way up to cardiovascular and neuro cases.
The final step in the program is the clinicals that students will participate in.
“They will actually be at the hospital. They will be scrubbing in surgery. They’ll actually be working with real-time doctors, surge techs” she explains.
Sophomore Abigail Jones is excited about the opportunity to join the program.
She says “I applied and I got in and I was immediately thrilled and I knew that this was what I wanted to do.”
She believes that this program is going to help her achieve her long-term goal of helping others around the world.
“I’m going to use what I have learned and I’m going to go to Africa. I’ll be going to do the wound care and stuff like that over there.”
School President Dr. Linda Young tells me this addition solidifies the school’s top-tier medical programs.
“We’re just a leader among the colleges in providing healthcare education" she exclaims.
when asked how this program will benefit the community ...
“Filling the needs in the healthcare facilities for surgical technologists; there’s a tremendous need" she says.
Snider agrees with the President.
“I’m looking forward to these students being successful and getting jobs out there in the career field, and graduating our first class" says Snider.
Beginning in May the students will start their clinicals where they will spend at least two days a week doing rotations at various hospitals.
The program currently has 11 out of 15 students enrolled. Snider hopes to fill all 15 slots next year.
