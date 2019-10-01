The Wiregrass can now text 911

During the past few weeks, E911 telecommunicators have been training with the new system to become accustomed to the features and abilities of the program. The county E911 districts along with the city E911 districts of Dothan, Enterprise and Daleville continue to work together in training and networking to deliver the best possible service to the residents in their jurisdictions. Through a strong coordinated approach to public safety, these counties and cities join local 9-1-1 centers across the nation in the use of text messaging within the 911 center.