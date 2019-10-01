The Wiregrass can now text 911

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Emergency Communications Districts (ECDs) in Southeast Alabama and the Wiregrass are taking the pivotal next step in providing emergency communication to their citizens. Starting today [October 1st], text to 911 will be available to citizens in Henry, Houston, Dale, Geneva, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Conecuh and Butler counties. This means that in times citizens are not able to dial 911 they may text to 911 their emergency.
During the past few weeks, E911 telecommunicators have been training with the new system to become accustomed to the features and abilities of the program. The county E911 districts along with the city E911 districts of Dothan, Enterprise and Daleville continue to work together in training and networking to deliver the best possible service to the residents in their jurisdictions. Through a strong coordinated approach to public safety, these counties and cities join local 9-1-1 centers across the nation in the use of text messaging within the 911 center.
This new texting service called Texty is provided in part by the new statewide 911 network being implemented by the company INdigital. Eventually, this particular texting program will be offered statewide after the full implementation of the new 911 network.
While this texting service will certainly provide a benefit to our residents in certain instances, this should by no means replace dialing 911. We ask residents that when you can dial 911 to do so, and only text to 911 when a situation is present where you can not verbally communicate.
