Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive starts in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa area officials kicked off the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive Tuesday morning.
It’s an effort to get people excited leading up to the Iron Bowl to also donate food to groups that will make sure it gets to people in need.
Groups and businesses will collect donations around Tuscaloosa and on the University of Alabama campus from now until November 21.
“This competition challenges each institution to engage their community on the basic human right of adequate nutrition. We also utilize the great rivalry between our two institutions to add a fun flair to the food drive,” according to Jacob Burnham, President of Beat Auburn Beat Hunger.
Food collected during the drive is expected to last well into the first few months of 2020.
