Cherokee Co. woman charged with animal cruelty
Ruth Staggs is in the Cherokee Co. Jail (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | October 2, 2019 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 2:38 PM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cherokee County woman has been charged with 47 counts of cruelty to animals.

Ruth P. Staggs is in the Cherokee County Jail.

Sheriff Jeff Shaver said deputies were called to a home Tuesday on County Road 793 in the Rock Run Community for a welfare check.

They found multiple animals, including dogs, rabbits and turtles. Some were malnourished and neglected.

Several animals were dead.

The remaining animals were placed in a shelter.

