Dothan Salvation Army burglarized twice in 5 days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army in Dothan was burglarized twice in the span of five days.
Dothan police responded to a call of a burglary at the Salvation Army's disaster warehouse Saturday evening.
Salvation Army Lieutenant Austin Sturdivant sees the good in all bad situations.
"The lord figures out ways to shine through bad situations" he says.
Last Thursday, one staff member noticed something out of the ordinary and later confirmed someone had broken into the warehouse.
Sturdivant says "When we were doing a perimeter check we realized one of the windows, they had jimmied it open."
Instead of calling the police, he hoped that by preventing that window from being opened it would prevent another break-in.
"Another window was jimmied open. All the lights were left on. The freezer was completely empty by the second time" he exclaimed.
The preventative thought proved to be a costly one as the suspect raided the warehouse a second-time Saturday night stealing over two thousand dollars worth of items.
"For them to come in and take a supply of what we are starting off the season with, it puts us behind a little bit" Sturdivant says.
Board member Earl Kelley says the organization sees no evil.
"We represent God’s love, and we love everybody. Even the ones who did this," Kelley said.
He hopes whoever is responsible can turn their life around.
"We just have to pray for them and pray that through them doing this, and maybe seeing us on TV talking about what it did to us, it will affect them and they’ll get on the right path" he says.
Sturdivant wants the public to know they are always welcome whenever they are in need.
"It seems crazy that someone would hinder other needed families from getting the things they need by taking it. If it is someone who was truly in need, they could’ve just came to our office and talked to us and we could’ve gotten them exactly what they needed."
The Salvation Army is looking to add a security system worth up to five thousand dollars.
Donations for that or the upcoming holiday season can be made to the Dothan office.
The Dothan police are currently investigating the break-ins and are asking the public to contact them with any information regarding either incident.