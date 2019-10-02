Dothan woman accused of assaulting ex with stun gun, pistol

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman was arrested and charged with assaulting an ex-boyfriend Monday.
Police were called to the 400 block of Haven Drive where they found the victim suffering from a graze wound to his face.
While investigating, officers determined the man had gotten into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Malika Rashan Beacham, 30.
He told police that she became violent during the argument and shocked him in the abdomen with a stun gun. He said after he got into his vehicle to leave, she followed him.
Dothan police said the victim reported that when he stopped, his ex got out of her vehicle and fired two shots from a .45 caliber pistol at him. One of the bullets grazed his face, causing minor injuries.
Beacham fled the scene but later turned herself in at the Dothan Police Department.
She’s now charged with one count of first degree attempted assault and is being held on $30,000.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.