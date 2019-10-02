Gov. Ivey grants state employees 2 more holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has granted state employees two additional holidays in 2019.
A memorandum from the governor’s office shows that, in addition to having Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day off, state employees will have off the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29) and Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). All state offices, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel, will close on those dates.
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the two additional holidays are typically granted by governors each year.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.