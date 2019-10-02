Greenville sees major retail growth

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Allan Bloodworth and his team never stop moving in the kitchen at Alabama Grill.
It is chaos but in a very good way! The diner celebrated its 6-month anniversary this week.
“Satisfying to have our own place," said Bloodworth, a co-owner of Alabama Grill.
“Definitely a lot busier than we thought it would be," said co-owner Resa Bates.
What you may not know is Bates and Bloodworth have continued the tradition of Alabama Grill, which got its original start way back in 1947.
“Very gratifying when you see the customers, and everybody is talking to one another and visiting," said Bates.
But that bit of history doesn’t even come close to Greenville Hardware.
“Great-grandfather started it in 1891," said owner Jim Dunklin.
128 years ago and not much has changed. You walk inside and it really is like walking back in time. Much of the floor is original. The store has swept through time without missing a beat, surviving two world wars and everything else in between.
“Retail and brick-and-mortar is becoming more and more difficult. You have to find a niche," said Dunklin.
Dunklin has a relic that speaks to another era. One of the original cobblestones that made up part of the road out front.
“There are pictures taken from the courthouse that show horse and buggy all around," said Dunklin.
The locals say downtown lost a little bit of its heartbeat until Ann Judah took a chance and came up with the sweet idea of opening up her bakery nine years ago.
“Not that we did it, but we started and many others started following," said Judah.
Beyond downtown Charles Haigler looks forward to his new Dodge dealership built near the interstate. This will be Haigler’s second dealership, promising around 30 jobs next to the Hampton Inn.
“We’re about to build a Chysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership. Whether it’s this interstate here or downtown Greenville, Greenville is growing and that’s why we want to build new businesses," said Haigler.
Greenville is doing well, driving towards what many believe will a slow but steady road of growth without losing its southern charm in south Alabama.
Chamber records show around 50 new businesses have opened in recent years. 50 percent of them downtown.
The city’s population is around 9,000.
