Help supply a store of free stuff for teachers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Education Foundation is preparing to open a store full of school supplies for public school teachers.
You can help stock the Core Store by visiting some places in town.
Businesses are offering special discounts in exchange for supplies.
The foundation needs items including writing utensils, paper, and cleaning supplies.
They will be free of cost for teachers.
The goal is to reduce teacher's out-of-pocket spending.
"We know that a lot of times they're helping to fulfill the gap for students in needs, and they're not willing to let a child go without, and so for us we believe that's it's important as a foundation and even as a community to step up and say we want to support you," says executive director Lindsey Fountain.
The store is projected to open in early 2020.