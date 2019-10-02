Hill-Eley: Upcoming games ‘are going to really dictate the outcome of our season’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets return to football play this Saturday after a bye week followed the team’s win in its SWAC opener against Grambling State. Head coach Donald Hill-Eley said that bye week came at a good time.
“Bye week last week was a much needed week," said Hill-Eley. “Lot of players banged up from the first third of the season.”
What was so critical about the bye week coming when it did? Hill-Eley said it allowed his team to heal up for their upcoming opponent. Alcorn State will enter ASU Stadium this weekend as the defending SWAC Conference Champions from last year. They bring along with them a 3-2 record with its only losses coming to out of conference foes in Southern Miss and McNeese State.
“Very good football team. It’s no question why they was the champions last year,” said Hill-Eley. "They continue to take the field this year with a very sound offense, defense and special teams. A lot of playmakers and we’ll have our work cut out for us Saturday, but we’ll be up for the challenge.”
Going into this game at 2-2, and 1-0 in conference play, it’s the team’s best four-game start for ASU since the team started 3-1 in 2014. Saturday could be a defining moment for the Alabama State football program and Hill-Eley knows it.
“This is not only a test for our players, but is a test for our brand, as a football program, is a test for our fans as they come out and show their support. This is who we will be going on out and we’re asking the players to step up for the challenge,” said Hill-Eley.
It’s a challenge in more ways than one. Saturday’s game against Alcorn State will be the final home game for the Hornets until November’s Turkey Day Classic. This upcoming stretch includes five straight conference games and then a trip to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles.
“'The big push’ is what we labeled this second third of the season. These four games are crucial to our goals and our outcomes. They’re all conference games. We have one out of the four games at home, so we have to be excellent at home and we have to find ways to win these games if we’re going to be champions as we set out to become earlier in the year, and last year," said Hill-Eley. “These four games are going to really dictate the outcome of our season.”
When he turns on the film for Alcorn State, one of the first things that jumps out to Hill-Eley is the Braves’ ability to win with the next man stepping up.
“They’ve been able to find ways to win without some of their key players, so that tells you the depth of their program. Any time you are able to bring in the backup quarterback and he can throw for 400 yards, that says you’ve got great depth at that position,” said Hill-Eley.
That backup Hill-Eley mentioned, is Felix Harper. Harper leads the Braves in passing yards (809), passing attempts (96), passing completions (60) and passing touchdowns (10) by a longshot for this team.
ASU will be preparing for two different styles of offenses this week. It’s nothing new for them, since they had to do a similar thing for previous opponents.
“The first quarterback they had, Noah [Johnson], he ran more a triple-option, he beat you with his feet. This guy, [Felix Harper], he can sit in the pocket and he can pick you apart, so we gotta get some pass rush and we gotta cover those throwing lanes up and make things happen,” said Hill-Eley.
Alcorn State is averaging 31.8 points per game, and have scored 45 points exactly in three of its five contests, which means ASU could find itself in another shootout. The Hornets are confident in their defense, but if it becomes a shootout, then that’s just fine.
“If it comes down to the last team with the ball then that’s what it’ll be,” said Hill-Eley.
“This is the game. This is the game. I mean, even checking with administration, only a couple thousand tickets left. They’re bringing band, they’re bringing the bus, the grills, the RVs, this is the game. Anybody that knows SWAC football and anybody that follows the East, they know this is the game of the week right here.”
ASU defeated Alcorn State on a game-winning field goal a season ago. Surely that wound is still fresh for the Braves as they’ll look to uproot any thoughts of a successful start to this portion of ASU’s season. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kick. The Hornets will also recognize Saturday as “Beat Out Breast Cancer/Pink Game.”
