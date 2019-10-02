Huntingdon Hawks exit bye week, enter conference play

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks stand at 1-2 and now come out of the bye week and open up conference play this Saturday. After opening the season with a 69-point performance, the Hawks have failed to score more than 14 points the last two trips out.
Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk says the bye week was very beneficial.
“We got kinda three-game sample to take from, and realize what we need to get better at. Starting to figure out who we are a little bit, so it was mainly designed to focus on us and I think we got a lot done," said Turk. "We certainly were able to get some guys healthy again.”
Turk said they spent portions of two of their three practices last week preparing for this week’s opponent, the Methodist Monarchs. On film, there are things that stand out to Turk on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
“They got a big ole back they like to give it to a bunch and he knows what to do with it, so that’ll probably be our biggest challenge defensively is being able to get him on the ground,” said Turk. "From their defense’s perspective, kind of a tale of two defenses. In the first game they were pretty aggressive, blitzed quite a bit. The second game they were very vanilla. Just lined up and played. It’s very hard to know what we’re going to get based on those two kind of samples, but we’ll have a plan for both and try to do the best we can.”
Through two games, the Monarchs are led in rushing by tailback Vontre Howard. The six-foot 190-pound back out of Charleston, South Carolina rushed for a season-high 137 yards and two touchdowns against Guilford Sept. 14. Fellow senior running back Nick Baker is also a threat to bruise the defense for Methodist as well.
It’s been a special week on campus at Huntingdon as they are celebrating homecoming. Several players talked about just wanting to win one for the seniors. Coach Turk says homecoming’s always a big deal.
“Homecoming anywhere is a big deal,” said Turk. "It’ll be a lot of people back here that, you know, this may be the only time they get to come and they come specifically for the homecoming event, so as I tell our guys all the time, we got one job for homecoming and that’s to win the football game, and everybody’ll be there and cheering for us, so that’s what we’re gonna try to get done.”
Huntingdon and Methodist kick things off Saturday at 1 p.m.
