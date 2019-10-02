Legislator, coach accused of ethics law violations in unrelated cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission has referred possible ethics violations involving a state senator and a longtime Montgomery basketball coach for prosecution.
During a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Alabama Senator David Burkette, D-Montgomery, and former Brew Tech Basketball Coach Chauncey Shines violated state ethics laws.
The Commission voted 5-0 to refer Shines’ case to the Montgomery County District Attorney for review. They voted 4-0 to refer Burkette’s case, with Judge Charles Price abstaining. The cases are not related.
The complaints against Shines and Burkette are not public record and the Commission’s vote does not represent a criminal charge.
Burkette’s attorney, Al Agricola, told WSFA 12 News his client is innocent and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name.
“[Burkette] never intended to violate the trust the people have placed in him,” Agricola stated. He couldn’t speak to the substance of the complaint nor confirm if it involves Burkette’s time as a member of the Montgomery City Council or the Alabama Senate. The City of Montgomery confirms it did not file a complaint against Burkette.
Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Tom Salter confirmed the district reported a possible ethics violation at Brew Tech to the Commission. Shines was employed by the district for nearly 25 years, ending on May 24, 2019.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed the Alabama Attorney General’s office is the lead on both investigations. However, his office stands ready to assist if needed. The Attorney General’s office declined to comment.
