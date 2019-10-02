Montgomery night club given 6 months to improve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery nightclub has been given six months to improve or be at risk of shutting down.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley confirmed the city is giving Envi Ultra Lounge up to six months to improve.
Finley said the police department will be checking to make sure the business has professional security and surveillance as well as proper lighting outside. The department will also be checking on things like excess noise violations.
“When they are open, we are going to be out there monitoring the situation,” Finley said.
Finely says there have been several incidents including car break-ins, robberies and shootings that prompted the response from the city.
Residents who live near the club have expressed frustration that the club remains in business.
Resident Janet May believes the McGehee Estates community was overlooked when it comes to the conversation about keeping the club open.
“We have shootings two and three times a month,” May said.
May expressed her frustration with the city council making the decision to give the club six months to fix its issues.
“We are tired of it, and you’re telling us we have to deal with this six more months,” May said.
While work is in progress to improve the area, Finley says in the end the department will do what is necessary to keep the community safe.
“I am serious about if we got to pull the trigger in terms of pulling licenses, we have to do that," Finley said. “This is all about making the community better.”
Finely says if there is a big enough problem within the next six months, the club could be shut down.
