More brutal heat today before we cool down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wow. 101° for a high yesterday... not only is that record shattering, but it’s also the hottest temperature reading in Montgomery during the month of October, ever! For perspective, records here date back to 1872, so that means there have been 4,572 October days recorded and yesterday was the warmest of all. So when do we finally see some relief?! It’s coming soon, but we still have a few more days of heat to deal with first.
Get ready: just like yesterday (and the day before that, and the day before that, etc.) we expect more record-breaking temps for the Capital City. A strong upper ridge stays parked over the Deep South, so no major changes happen in the short term; temperatures will skyrocket into the 95-100° range not only today, but it’s likely we do it again for the rest of the workweek!
Rain coverage will be spotty at best, meaning the overwhelming majority will just be dry and hot... that’s not good news for the serious drought situation across Alabama, and the risk of wild/grass fires along the highways will stay elevated.
The pattern starts to change by Sunday and Monday; the ridge controlling our weather right now weakens, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. Yes - it’s still very warm, but a nice drop from our current position and it only gets better from here! After that, a cold front swings through by the middle of next week, which will usher in even cooler weather. A few scattered showers will accompany the front, but it won’t be the widespread, all day soaking rain that we so desperately need.
