More brutal heat today before we cool down

The pattern starts to change by Sunday and Monday; the ridge controlling our weather right now weakens, and this will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. Yes - it’s still very warm, but a nice drop from our current position and it only gets better from here! After that, a cold front swings through by the middle of next week, which will usher in even cooler weather. A few scattered showers will accompany the front, but it won’t be the widespread, all day soaking rain that we so desperately need.