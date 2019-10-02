New housing coming to Fort Rucker for soldiers and their families

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 500 homes will be renovated from the ground up.
This is all part of a $325 million investment Corvias has with the Department of Defense to modernize homes across six army posts.
The houses are seeing a variety of renovations, but none bigger than the houses in the Munson Heights development.
They are being stripped to the studs and built back up.
The homes have seen some renovations, but some of them date back to the 1950s.
"We always want to make sure that we are providing the very best housing for the service members and their families, so we want to make sure then we have modern homes that are energy-efficient that offers the very best to our customer," said Corvias Operations Director Melissa Bryson.
That modernization starts with Munson Heights.
"We have 108 what we're calling classic homes that are the older homes that are already scheduled for renovation by Corvias," said Major General David Francis Fort Rucker Commanding General.
Prior to the major renovations of the classic homes, Corvias completed upgrades and maintenance of the houses to keep them up to date.
"Our Corvias partner here is extremely proactive. The response time is fantastic and they've been really able to gang tackle some of the minor issues we're seeing within these homes," said Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Colonel Whitney Gardner.
One of those issues was a busted water pipe in Warrant Officer James Manning's house that flooded early in the morning.
Corvias responded quickly to fix the problem and moved him into a different house within days.
"It's been a pleasant experience living here,” said Manning. “I haven't had any real issues other than a pipe burst, but they took care of it."
Although Manning's time on Fort Rucker has been a positive one, Corvias admits to mistakes... but is dedicated to making it right.
"We recognize that we've made mistakes and have had a negative impact on our customers," said Bryson. "We own it. We are fixing it. We are doing everything we can to take care of our customers and we are committed."
Corvias is also modifying HVAC ducts and weatherproofing around 550 Ft. Rucker homes.
They are also updating playgrounds around Fort Rucker to make them safer for children.
The first set of houses is scheduled to be completed by January 2020 and the rest are set to be completed by April 2021.