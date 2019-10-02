Oxford PD: no criminal intent found in investigation in baby’s hot car death

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said Wednesday investigators did not find criminal intent in the case of a baby who died in a hot car at Sunny King Honda.
The baby boy, who was a twin, died last Friday.
Partridge said a preliminary investigation on the family’s background and the family’s electronic devices found no criminal intent, but the case will be turned over to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office. Charges, if filed, could include negligent homicide.
Chief Partridge said the baby’s father is 45 years old and he works at Sunny King Honda. Partridge also said it was not the father’s normal routine to take the babies to day care.
Partridge said since last Friday investigators have looked into the family’s background and have downloaded the family’s electronic devices.
Partridge said, “This was a tragic accident as far as the investigation has said, but I want a grand jury to look at it.”
Partridge also said District Attorney Brian McVeigh agrees with the decision to let a grand jury look at the case. He says an indictment might or might not result from the grand jury taking a look at it.
The 11-month-old boy died after being left in the car. The little girl survived. When asked how one baby could survive a high temperature of 95 to 97 degrees in a hot car, Partridge said the boy was sitting on a side of the vehicle where the sun came through the window.
Chief Partridge says when first responders arrived, the father had the twins out of the car which was a personal car, not one of the ones for sale on the lot.
Partridge went on to say officers who worked the case will receive any counseling they need.
The management at Sunny King Honda released the following statement Friday afternoon:
The Sunny King Automotive Group family is hurting. We request your thoughts and prayers for our employee and his family and the Sunny King Automotive Group family.
