Phenix City woman receives home from Habitat for Humanity

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - What is now an empty lot will soon be a family’s home in Phenix City.
The latest recipient of a home from Habitat for Humanity is Andrea Epps. Many of the people who plan to work on the house, as well as Epps and her family, were at a reception Tuesday morning to welcome Aflac and their employee volunteers.
Epps said this is all a dream come true.
“I am about to be a homeowner. I dreamed of this so long,” said Epps.
Habitat for Humanity in Phenix City will begin building the home on October 7.
