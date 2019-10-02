Survivors rally to bring awareness to domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of people came to the Alabama State Capitol steps to rally behind ending domestic violence at an event called “eNOugh.”
Every nine seconds in the U.S., a woman is beaten by an intimate partner. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence said that adds up to 10 million women and men each year.
Nicole Gilchrist is a domestic violence survivor and shared her story at the rally.
“I was very fearful because of the words I would hear in my ear. Again, it was not all the time - the physical abuse," Gilchrist explained.
Gilchrist partnered with the Montgomery County Domestic Violence Task Force for the event. The goal was to encourage the community not to tolerate domestic violence in the community. About 60 people showed up.
Law enforcement, district attorneys and other survivors shared their testimonies and encouraged people to reach out for help.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can reach out to law enforcement or groups like the Family Sunshine Center.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.