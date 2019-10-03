Alabama Dept. of Public Health reports significant flu activity in East Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Though it may feel like summer, fall has arrived, meaning flu season is here, and now there is “significant” flu activity in several East Alabama counties, according to a report by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
To prevent the illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that mostly everyone get the flu shot this year, and June Adams, an Opelika pharmacist, wholeheartedly agreed.
“From six months on to seniors, everybody should be getting a flu shot,” Adams said.
News Leader 9 talked with some folks around about their flu shot plans.
“We both usually get them at the same time,” said one Opelika resident. Her mother agreed.
“My kids always did it, their children do it, and I think you should. Everybody should get their flu shot,” she said.
Another man said he wasn’t planning on getting one this flu season.
“No, I never get a flu shot actually,” he said.
Already, in parts of Alabama, there’s been some flu activity, meaning people are seeing doctors and complaining about flu symptoms. The latest statistics from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21 show there is significant flu activity in Lee, Russell, and Chambers counties but no confirmed cases yet.
“I don’t want the flu!” one woman said. “I’ve had it one time. I don’t want it twice.”
A map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows there have been several confirmed cases of the flu in Northern Alabama in the last three weeks.
Adams said she’s given at least 200 shots so far in preparation for this year’s flu season.
“It’s been extremely busy, and I’m glad, which means people are coming in and getting their flu shots,” Adams said.
She said she normally gives around 600 throughout the entire flu season but recommends getting one early.
“It takes two weeks to build up your immunity, so start getting your shots now,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity peaks between December and February but can last all the way until May.
